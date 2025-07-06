The NRHS Drama Club’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.

North Ridgeville Academic Center proudly presented its rendition of Alice in Wonderland Jr. this past week at 6 p.m. from June 27-28th, transporting audiences down the rabbit hole to a little girl’s journey of self-acceptance. Managed by Colleen Ricci and musically directed by Brianna Koenig, the show went above and beyond for a 3-week summer camp. The cast included North Ridgeville students from seventh grade and up, ensuring a role for every student involved, and doubling up roles when necessary.

Crew passing the White Rabbit his props

Using only minimal backdrops, costumes, and props, the students brought each character to life and kept the audience fully immersed, while the crew did an exceptional job keeping everything on track and running smoothly throughout. Notably, one crew member even knew the choreography and seamlessly jumped onstage, white rabbit ears in hand, to deliver them to the actor, all without interrupting the scene.

Tweedledee and Tweedledum Alice and the Caterpillar Mad Hatter and the March Hare The White Rabbit Queen of Hearts and the Cheshire Cats

To make a play as wonderfully mad as Alice in Wonderland work, you need a cast with chemistry and confidence, which was certainly the case for the students of North Ridgeville. The Cheshire Cat was the first to introduce us to Wonderland, or perhaps I should say cats, as three actors worked together to achieve a marvelous portrayal of this nonsensical narrator. The White Rabbit then led us down the rabbit hole, all the while nervously dashing about and lamenting his own tardiness. The Caterpillar, meanwhile, presented a very chill demeanor before changing into a magnificent butterfly. Tweedledee and Tweedledum were a crowd favorite, cartoonishly hopping onto one another’s backs and hamming up each joke with a blend of mind-boggling quippiness and hilarious physical comedy. And of course, the Mad Hatter was just as mad as ever, smashing the White Rabbit’s watch in a fit of jumping, banging, and screaming, all the while his signature hat remained perfectly perched on his head. Yet, one could not have Alice in Wonderland without the cruel Queen of Hearts, making a dramatic entrance from the audience, she commanded the stage with terror, poise, and a good amount of contempt for our young protagonist. Speaking of which, the titular Alice was performed by, not one, but three stellar actresses, portraying Alice as she grew, shrank, and journeyed through this strange and whimsical land. All three were able to flawlessly pick up where the other left off and deliver a performance full of both humor and heart.

In terms of the vocal performance, the cast of only 16 young actors and actresses was able to sing a stunningly balanced three-part harmony, especially given the incredibly tight time constraints they were under. The small cast shone bright when singing together, never skipping a beat despite the rather loud sound system. In terms of a favorite song, I would have to choose the opener, “Alice,” which set the tone for the show and demonstrated how committed each student was to their role.

When asked about her involvement in the show, music director Brianna Koenig had this to say about the experience: “I was incredibly fortunate to be extended an invitation from Colleen in late April, asking if I’d be interested in being the music director for a three-week summer camp. We had met briefly when I came to see NRHS’ production of The Little Mermaid, and I told her I was a Ridgeville graduate from the class of 2023. I also mentioned that I was studying music education at Baldwin Wallace University and had a particular love for the stage and musical theater in general. This was the first summer camp production that North Ridgeville’s drama club did, and we all learned quite a lot in the process. I myself learned a lot about prioritizing goals for the students, especially under such tight time constraints. It was so much fun to get to apply the knowledge I gathered from my schooling to help these kids. They really mean so much to me, and getting to see the progress they made, both as individuals and as an ensemble, made me so incredibly proud! These kids are some of the most committed and talented students I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I couldn’t have asked for a better first music director job.”

Bri Koenig (in the lavender dress) with the cast of Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Finally, as the curtain closed, we were again introduced to Bri and Colleen, who were met with a bouquet of flowers and bright smiles from the cast.

Ultimately, North Ridgeville Academic Center’s production of Alice in Wonderland Jr. was a resounding success. The impressive vocal performances, compelling character portrayals, and seamless technical execution, all orchestrated by Colleen Ricci and Brianna Koenig, showcased the incredible potential within these young performers. It was a delightful and inspiring performance that truly embodied the spirit of Wonderland, leaving both cast and audience with smiles as broad as the Cheshire cat’s and many memories to cherish. To conclude, the NRHS Drama Club’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. production was truly a Wonderful experience.