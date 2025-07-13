Luther’s Farm Market is a family owned and operated business that has been cultivating the land of Richfield, Ohio since the 1900s. Boasting a wide selection of produce and animal products, all at affordable prices, Luther’s Farm Market is now celebrating its 125th anniversary! First bought by the Swiss immigrant Luther family back in 1890s as a dairy farm, the size of their operation and the variety of its offerings have only grown with time, selling chicken and eggs by the 1930s, Black Angus beef in the 1950s, honey by the 1970s, and by 1993, the family began offering cash crops and animal products outside their modest home on Alger Road, which has expanded into the market the still sells all this and more today. However, Luther’s Farm Market needs your help to continue its 125-year legacy, as a recent fire led to the tragic destruction of their iconic barn, which has been standing nearly as long as their business has been run. You can support Luther’s Farm by going to the GoFundMe link on their website, or better yet, stop by the farm in person and check out their wide assortment of cost-friendly goods.

Their farm offers a wide assortment of fresh produce available during the fall and summer months, selling sweet corn and other seasonal vegetables while bringing in whatever they cannot grow from other local farms in Southern Ohio. Their livestock are ethically and naturally raised and cared for on the land without use of steroids or hormone injections. Each animal is allowed to live out its natural life and when you purchase their products, you are also likely to get a story of how well their animals live and the love and care they put into raising each and every one. They offer a vast assortment of animal products from chickens, pigs, goats, and cows while providing a great selection of cuts and even numerous canned goods from the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country. I personally took the opportunity to buy some of their meat products, including their T-bone steaks, bacon, ground beef, and mouth-watering jalapeno and monterey jack patties. I can say with complete confidence that this was some of the best meat I’ve ever had, with the burger patties making an excellent addition to my family’s Fourth of July barbeque and the bacon being the key ingredient in the best BLT I’ve ever had. The burgers never shrank on the grill and their T-bone steaks filled the house with the smell of tender, fresh meat that practically fell off the bone. Their ground beef, meanwhile, contained not even the slightest trace of fat and fed my family of four for only $5. Their cuts are large enough to feed a family of four while being offered at a bargain price for such quality food. You really get the sense while looking around Luther’s Farm that this is how a true American farm should be run, with respect for every animal and farm-fresh produce lovingly grown and hand-picked for your enjoyment. It was also a nice consolation to know that buying these products helped a small business that has been loyally serving our community for 125 years.

If you would like to visit Luther’s Farm yourself and check out their wide range of delicious and affordable products, you can find them at 5150 Alger Rd, in Richfield, open every Saturday and Sunday in July from 10 am to 6 pm or Monday through Friday from 12 pm to 6 pm.

