I was first introduced to Spring Mist Farms as a kid at their annual North Pole-themed display. The farm was decorated with twinkling lights and blanketed in snow. The indoors had dozens of trees of various themes, a sleigh, and train sets leading up to Santa’s Workshop. He would have kids sit in his lap and build wooden cars with him while taking photos. Seeing their wide variety of animals, including camels and real, live reindeer, truly made it one of the best experiences of my childhood.

Now, as an adult, I was able to see a selection of Spring Mist’s animals at the Homedays Festival in Broadview Heights. Unfortunately, I was sad to hear their Christmas display had come to a close due to the events of Covid-19, but they still have plenty to offer in terms of enjoyment for all ages, providing care to so many types of animals.

Goose Ducks Chickens and chicks

At Homedays, they provided a petting zoo area with sheep, cows, rabbits, chickens, geese, and much more, but the star of the show was a mother goat and her three-day-old kids. I was lucky enough to hold Jimmy the baby goat, despite his mom’s protests. Thankfully, the animals seemed to enjoy the relatively cool weather and some pets from the passersby. Though they were unable to provide transport for him, I was happy to hear their camel, Charlie, is now 17 years old and still as vivacious as ever.

Jimmy the Baby Goat Michaela Holding Jimmy the Goat Silver Mist Sheep Silver Mist Black Cow

The enduring magic of Spring Mist Farms is a testament to its heart. From the childhood memories of its festive North Pole display to the simple joy of a petting zoo at a local festival, the farm continues to be a source of wonder and connection. It’s clear that while some things have changed, the farm’s commitment to sharing its animals and bringing a little bit of rustic charm to the community remains as strong as ever. Whether at their home base or out and about at local events, Spring Mist Farms continues to foster a love for animals and create cherished memories for all ages.