Lisa and the Deadbeats at Tony K’s

Lisa and the Deadbeats is a Cleveland-based cover band committed to playing classic MTV Hits. Last Saturday night, June 28th, Lisa and The Deadbeats showed off their amazing musical talents on the patio of Tony K’s Restaurant and Bar from 8-11 pm. Lisa was able to beautifully showcase her range, covering a mix of songs from both male and female vocalists. The set list included classic hits from Boston, The Babys, Heart, The Kinks, The Go-Go’s, The Outfield, and finished with Journey. With the outdoor patio packed, we were only able to get seated after intermission, but they proved they were more than worth the wait.

10 – 11 Set List

You Really Got Me – The Kinks

Long Time – Boston

Barracuda – Heart

Rock and Roll – Boston

Piece of Mind – Boston

Cleveland Rocks – Ian Hunter

Don’t Stop Believing – Journey

Your Love – The Outfield

David of Lisa and the Deadbeats

After a quick intermission, their individual talent took off, starting with an impressive guitar solo from David. It took true skill and dexterity to capture the sound and feel of Eddie Van Halen’s performance.

Yet he wasn’t the only string player. Both Vince and Greg played a major part in making each song memorable. It was great to see the pair showing off their musical chemistry as they looked to each other to make sure they stayed together and balanced each other’s sound.

Vince and Greg of Lisa and the Deadbeats Vince of Lisa and the Deadbeats Greg of Lisa and the Deadbeats

Joe, drummer, was able to provide stable energy throughout the performance, not breaking from an ear-to-ear grin.

But of course, the most notable song of the night was Barracuda. Lead singer Lisa’s strong belts and powerful vibrato were able to seamlessly match that of Ann Wilson.

Joe of Lisa and the Deadbeats Lisa of Lisa and the Deadbeats

However, the song that really got people on their feet and chanting was Cleveland Rocks by Ian Hunter. Although rather niche in the lineup, even those unfamiliar were able to join in with their fists pumping. Not only that, but after ending the night with Journey, the audience begged for an encore. Happily, the band obliged with Your Love Song by The Outfield, leaving everyone eager for their next performance. If you want to catch them in concert, their next performance will be on Saturday, July 13, at the Tavern of Independence.