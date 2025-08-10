Cafe Blanc

Walking into Café Blanc, I was immediately struck by its fresh, European-inspired aesthetic. The whole café has a modern feel, with a soothing palette of beige tones that’s anything but boring. There were touches of greenery all over the establishment, even from above where several potted plants hung suspended from the ceiling. What really caught my eye were the fun, unexpected details, like the swings hanging where you’d expect to find traditional booths, plenty of string lights providing warm lighting, and a beautiful spiral staircase that adds a touch of elegance. I noticed much of the furniture was comfort-oriented, inviting customers to sit down with a cup of specialty coffee, talk, study, work, and relax. The only music complimented this cozy atmosphere, consisting of lofi beats and some chill pop covers. However, a great café is about more than just the atmosphere; the menu is what truly brings people in.

Raspberry and Coconut Refresher Spinach Feta Crepe

That being said, we have to consider how the food stacks up to such presentation. Our team ordered a spread of food and drink off the menu to get the feel for their quality, and we were pleasently surprised. Not only did the food look great but it tasted wonderful too. I ordered a cappuccino with coconut flavoring, although there were many other options, including sugar free alternatives. We also couldn’t resist trying one of their raspberry refreshers with fresh coconut milk. These drinks are a far cry from the refreshers you might be familiar with from Dunkin’ or Starbucks. Café Blanc’s refreshers are sparkling and feature a creamy coconut top layer with a zesty kick of blue raspberry, creating a perfectly balanced blend of flavors. They even offer a choice between sparkling water or Redbull in said refreshers. Furthermore, their spinach feta crepe was relatively good though not what I was used to. I personally found the crepe dough lends more to a sweet pallete but it was still good nonetheless. Their prices are a little steeper than your typical coffee shop but worth it considering the premium nature of their ingredients and impressive presentation. Overall, I had a lovely dining experience at Café Blanc and would definitely recommend it to any coffee connoisseur seeking a cozy atmosphere and delectable food.

Upstairs Section of Café Blanc * Photo by Michaela Mlecik