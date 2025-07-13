There’s something truly special about community fairs, and Broadview Heights Home Days consistently delivers a touch of summer magic. This year was no exception, as the city campus transformed into a vibrant hub of fun, food, and festivity. From the moment you stepped onto the grounds, the air buzzed with excitement, a perfect soundtrack to a perfect summer evening.

90’s Cover Band at Homedays.

And speaking of sounds, the live band was absolutely fantastic! Their energetic performance had everyone tapping their feet and singing along, creating an infectious atmosphere that permeated the entire fair. It’s always great to see local talent shine, and they certainly delivered.

But the star was of course the guilty pleasure no one can deny, fair food! There were so many tempting aromas wafting through the air, from classic fair fare to more unique offerings. My personal favorite, hands down, was the cheese on a stick. Crispy, golden, and perfectly cheesy it was everything you could want in a fair treat.

The rides, though few, were fantastic and felt very safe and secure. The Crazy Dance, Round Up, and Cyclone were the clear favorites, with lines crowding the grass lawn. Despite this, the wait was not bad and was able to make it to all three within two hours.

Crazy Dance at Homedays.

Beyond the culinary delights and musical entertainment, there was plenty more to see and do. The display of police cars was a big hit, especially with the younger crowd who loved getting an up-close look at the vehicles that keep our community safe. For those seeking a bit of artistic flair, the henna station was a popular spot, with intricate designs adorning hands and arms.

Broadview Hts. Homedays

And of course, no Home Days would be complete without the grand finale. The firework display was absolutely breathtaking! But the fair goers wern’t the only ones enjoying the spectical. Lined across nursing home grass, drugstore parking lots, and neiborhood lawns were chairs full of people lined up to watch. The sky erupted in a symphony of colors and lights. It’s moments like these that remind you why local events are so important they bring us together, create lasting memories, and celebrate the spirit of our community.