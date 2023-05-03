Cleveland Press

Glenn L. Martin Company Cleveland Ohio

May 3, 2023

Glenn Martin began manufacturing airplanes in Cleveland, Ohio in 1917. The company, which was originally known as the Glenn L. Martin Company, established its first aircraft factory in a rented space in Cleveland that year.

The factory was located on the corner of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue, and the company produced its first aircraft, the Martin MB-1 bomber, there in 1918. The factory continued to produce a range of military aircraft throughout World War I and into the 1920s, including the Martin NBS-1 bomber, the Martin T4M torpedo bomber, and the Martin B-10 bomber.

In the late 1920s, Glenn Martin moved the company’s headquarters to Baltimore, Maryland, and established a new manufacturing facility there. However, the Cleveland factory continued to operate for several more years, producing aircraft engines and parts until it was closed in the early 1930s.

Today, the former Glenn Martin factory site in Cleveland is occupied by a variety of businesses, including the Cleveland Clinic, and there are no longer any traces of the company’s airplane manufacturing operations at the site.

