Cleveland Press

Cleveland Events News Sports

Companies

Ohio Aerospace Parts Manufacturers

ByCleveland

May 3, 2023

Ohio is home to several companies that manufacture aerospace parts. Here are a few examples:

  1. TransDigm Group: TransDigm Group is a publicly traded aerospace manufacturing company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TransDigm develops and manufactures engineered aerospace components.
  2. Eaton Corporation: Eaton, which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, manufactures a range of aerospace components and systems, including hydraulic, fuel, and pneumatic systems, and electrical power management systems.
  3. Parker Hannifin Corporation: Parker Hannifin, which is based in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of motion and control technologies, including aerospace components such as hydraulic and fuel systems, actuators, and engine controls.
  4. GE Aviation: GE Aviation, which is headquartered in Evendale, Ohio, is a leading producer of aircraft engines and components, including aircraft engines, avionics, electrical power systems, and carbon fiber components.
  5. UTC Aerospace Systems: UTC Aerospace Systems, which is based in Troy, Ohio, designs and manufactures a range of aerospace components, including landing gear, propellers, wheels, brakes, and sensors.
  6. Honeywell Aerospace: Honeywell Aerospace, which has operations in several locations in Ohio, manufactures a range of aerospace products, including avionics, sensors, engines, and control systems.

These are just a few examples of aerospace parts companies located in Ohio. There are many other companies in the state that manufacture components and systems for the aerospace industry.

By Cleveland

Related Post

Companies

TransDigm Group Aerospace Manufacturer

May 3, 2023 Cleveland
Companies

Glenn L. Martin Company Cleveland Ohio

May 3, 2023 Cleveland
Companies

Eaton Corporation History

May 3, 2023 Cleveland

You missed

Browns

Cleveland Browns Greatest Running Back – Jim Brown

May 20, 2023 clevelandpress
Culture

Rockefellers Cleveland Home

May 18, 2023 Cleveland
Culture Restaurants

History of West Side Market

May 18, 2023 Cleveland
Culture

International Women’s Air & Space Museum

May 3, 2023 Cleveland