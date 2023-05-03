Cleveland Press

Cleveland Events News Sports

Companies

Eaton Corporation History

ByCleveland

May 3, 2023

Eaton Corporation is a multinational power management company that was founded in 1911 in Cleveland, Ohio. The company was founded by Joseph O. Eaton and Viggo V. Torbensen, who developed the first gear-driven truck axle in 1915. The company was initially named Torbensen Gear and Axle Co. but was renamed Eaton Axle Company in 1916 after Torbensen left the company.

During the 1920s and 1930s, Eaton expanded its product line to include transmissions, axles, and other automotive parts. In 1932, the company merged with the Cleveland-based Cleveland Punch & Shear Works to form the Eaton Manufacturing Company.

In the following years, Eaton continued to grow and expand its product line, diversifying into new industries such as aerospace, electrical systems, and hydraulics. The company also expanded its operations globally, establishing manufacturing facilities and sales offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

In 1971, the company changed its name to Eaton Corporation to reflect its broader focus on power management products and services. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Eaton continued to expand its product offerings through a series of strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Today, Eaton Corporation is a global power management company that provides solutions for energy-efficient and sustainable power management, including electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power systems. The company has over 95,000 employees and operates in more than 175 countries.

By Cleveland

Related Post

Companies

TransDigm Group Aerospace Manufacturer

May 3, 2023 Cleveland
Companies

Ohio Aerospace Parts Manufacturers

May 3, 2023 Cleveland
Companies

Glenn L. Martin Company Cleveland Ohio

May 3, 2023 Cleveland

You missed

Browns

Cleveland Browns Greatest Running Back – Jim Brown

May 20, 2023 clevelandpress
Culture

Rockefellers Cleveland Home

May 18, 2023 Cleveland
Culture Restaurants

History of West Side Market

May 18, 2023 Cleveland
Culture

International Women’s Air & Space Museum

May 3, 2023 Cleveland