Eaton Corporation History

Eaton Corporation is a multinational power management company that was founded in 1911 in Cleveland, Ohio. The company was founded by Joseph O. Eaton and Viggo V. Torbensen, who developed the first gear-driven truck axle in 1915. The company was initially named Torbensen Gear and Axle Co. but was renamed Eaton Axle Company in 1916 after Torbensen left the company.

During the 1920s and 1930s, Eaton expanded its product line to include transmissions, axles, and other automotive parts. In 1932, the company merged with the Cleveland-based Cleveland Punch & Shear Works to form the Eaton Manufacturing Company.

In the following years, Eaton continued to grow and expand its product line, diversifying into new industries such as aerospace, electrical systems, and hydraulics. The company also expanded its operations globally, establishing manufacturing facilities and sales offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

In 1971, the company changed its name to Eaton Corporation to reflect its broader focus on power management products and services. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Eaton continued to expand its product offerings through a series of strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Today, Eaton Corporation is a global power management company that provides solutions for energy-efficient and sustainable power management, including electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power systems. The company has over 95,000 employees and operates in more than 175 countries.