TransDigm Group Aerospace Manufacturer

TransDigm Group is a global aerospace manufacturing company that is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company designs, produces, and supplies highly engineered aircraft components for use in commercial, military, and general aviation applications.

TransDigm was founded in 1993 and has since grown to become one of the largest aerospace manufacturing companies in the world. The company has a wide range of products, including hydraulic systems, ignition systems, cockpit security systems, and aircraft power generation systems.

TransDigm employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide and has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has several subsidiaries, including Aircraft Technologies, Adams Rite Aerospace, and Airborne Systems.

In recent years, TransDigm has faced criticism for its business practices, including accusations of overcharging the US government for parts and lack of transparency in its pricing practices. However, the company has also been recognized for its financial performance and has been named to the Forbes Global 2000 list of the world’s largest public companies.