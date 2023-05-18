Rockefellers Cleveland Home

John D. Rockefeller, one of the wealthiest and most influential figures in American history, had a significant connection to Cleveland, Ohio. While he spent much of his life in New York and traveled extensively, Rockefeller considered Cleveland his hometown and maintained a strong presence there throughout his career.

John D. Rockefeller was born on July 8, 1839, in Richford, New York, but his family relocated to Cleveland in 1853 when he was 14 years old. It was in Cleveland that Rockefeller embarked on his business ventures and built the foundation of his immense wealth.

During his early years in Cleveland, Rockefeller resided in various locations. In addition to living briefly in Strongsville, Ohio and Parma, Ohio as a teenager. As a young adult , John D Rockefeller managed the construction of his parents family home near what is now East 18th and Carnegie Ave. He lived in this home during the first years of his marriage, which was an affluent residential area at the time. This address holds significance in Rockefeller’s life, as it was near the location where he started his first business partnership, Clark & Rockefeller, an oil refinery. Rockefellers first job was at Hewitt and Tuttle, located in the Cleveland Flats, on the east bank of the Cuyahoga river.

As Rockefeller’s wealth grew, he and his family moved to more spacious and luxurious residences. In 1868, he purchased a mansion at (3920 Euclid Ave.) E 40th and Euclid Avenue, which became one of his most notable homes in Cleveland. The mansion, known as “The Castle,” was a grand Victorian-style residence with 40 rooms. It featured lavish interiors, including a ballroom, a library, and extensive gardens. The Castle served as Rockefeller’s primary residence in Cleveland during the late 1860s and 1870s.

In the 1880s, Rockefeller acquired another prominent Cleveland residence known as “Forest Hill.” Located further east on Euclid Avenue (13660 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH), this mansion showcased a blend of Victorian and Georgian architectural styles. Forest Hill was renowned for its stunning gardens, greenhouses, and extensive grounds. The Rockefeller family used Forest Hill as their Cleveland residence from 1878 until 1917. Mrs. Rockefeller died in 1915 and the Rockefeller home burned to the ground in 1917. The land from Forest Hill was donated to the cities of East Cleveland and Cleveland Heights and is now a park.

It’s worth noting that John D. Rockefeller’s impact on Cleveland extended beyond his personal residences. He made significant contributions to the city’s growth and development through his business ventures and philanthropy. Rockefeller was a key figure in the rise of the Standard Oil Company, which had its headquarters in Cleveland. He also played a pivotal role in various philanthropic endeavors, including the establishment of the Cleveland Clinic and the University of Chicago, among many others.