The International Women’s Air & Space Museum (IWASM) is a museum in Cleveland, Ohio, that is dedicated to preserving the history of women’s contributions to aviation and space exploration. The museum was founded in 1986 and is located in the terminal building of Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland.

The IWASM collection features exhibits that showcase the stories and achievements of women in aviation and space, including pilots, astronauts, engineers, and other pioneers. The museum also has a library and archives that house a collection of books, documents, photographs, and other materials related to women’s history in aviation and space.

One of the highlights of the museum is a collection of historic aircraft and aviation artifacts, including the only surviving aircraft designed by Bessie Coleman, the first African American woman to earn a pilot’s license. The museum also features exhibits on women in space, including the first female astronaut, Sally Ride, Katherine Wright, Emilia Earhart, Wally Funk.

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum is open to the public and offers educational programs, guided tours, and other events throughout the year. It is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in the history of aviation and space exploration and the contributions of women in these fields.