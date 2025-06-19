Cleveland Browns New Stadium Location

The Cleveland Browns and Haslam Sports Group are offering to build a new stadium for the Cleveland Browns. The new stadium project would be one of the largest investments in Cleveland real estate since the building of Union Station or Terminal Tower almost 100 years ago. There was a debate on where to build the new Union Station, on the lakefront or at Public Square. The Public Square location would require the demolition of close to a thousand buildings in order to make room. The Van Sweringen brothers picked the right location and our Terminal tower is a jewel today.

Haslam Sports Group, The city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, and the State of Ohio have an opportunity to make a bold change by building a dome stadium in a location that will be the most beneficial to the fans, the owners, the city, the CSVB.

Of the 3 proposed location, Lakefront, Brookpark, other the option of a location above the Muni lot on the Bluffs would be best.

The bluffs aera on Lakeside between East 13th and east 26th is mostly blighted and consists of empty warehouses. These building could torn down and replace with a new stadium, hotels, restaurants, Apartments, and parking.

In addition this would open the Brookpark 75 acres to industrial development. That would be a great location for a drone factory or other manufacturing plant.

So Jimmy Haslam, Mayor Bibb, Chris Ronayne, Governor DeWine lets get busy and build a new crown jewel for Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, The State of Ohio, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, The Cleveland Browns, and The Browns Fans.