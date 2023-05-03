Ohio City Restaurants – Cleveland

Here are some restaurants located in Ohio City, Cleveland, Ohio:

jaja Cleveland: Contemporary small plates, wood-fired steaks and seafood, seriously playful cocktails, and great wine selection. Pioneer Cleveland: Wood-fired Meats & Ice Cold Beers. Cleveland’s Happiest Campers. Market Garden: Great Craft Beer and Menu. Patio and fireplace are outstanding. Bartleby: A modern supper club, in the former Crop Bistro space, located at 2537 Lorain Ave. TownHall: A restaurant and bar that serves organic and locally sourced food, including vegan and gluten-free options. Great Lakes Brewing Company: A brewery and restaurant that offers a range of pub-style food and beer made on-site. Crop Bistro & Bar: A restaurant that serves American cuisine made with locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Flying Fig: A farm-to-table restaurant that focuses on seasonal and sustainable ingredients. Momocho: A restaurant that serves modern Mexican cuisine, including tacos and margaritas. Porco Lounge & Tiki Room: A tiki bar that serves tropical cocktails and Polynesian-inspired small plates. Rising Star Coffee Roasters: A coffee shop that serves artisanal coffee and baked goods. Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream: An ice cream parlor that offers a variety of flavors made with local and organic ingredients.

These are just a few of the many great restaurants and food spots in Ohio City, Cleveland, Ohio.