Ohio City Restaurants – Cleveland

Here are some restaurants located in Ohio City, Cleveland, Ohio:
- jaja Cleveland: Contemporary small plates, wood-fired steaks and seafood, seriously playful cocktails, and great wine selection.
- Pioneer Cleveland: Wood-fired Meats & Ice Cold Beers. Cleveland’s Happiest Campers.
- Market Garden: Great Craft Beer and Menu. Patio and fireplace are outstanding.
- Bartleby: A modern supper club, in the former Crop Bistro space, located at 2537 Lorain Ave.
- TownHall: A restaurant and bar that serves organic and locally sourced food, including vegan and gluten-free options.
- Great Lakes Brewing Company: A brewery and restaurant that offers a range of pub-style food and beer made on-site.
- Crop Bistro & Bar: A restaurant that serves American cuisine made with locally sourced and sustainable ingredients.
- Flying Fig: A farm-to-table restaurant that focuses on seasonal and sustainable ingredients.
- Momocho: A restaurant that serves modern Mexican cuisine, including tacos and margaritas.
- Porco Lounge & Tiki Room: A tiki bar that serves tropical cocktails and Polynesian-inspired small plates.
- Rising Star Coffee Roasters: A coffee shop that serves artisanal coffee and baked goods.
- Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream: An ice cream parlor that offers a variety of flavors made with local and organic ingredients.
These are just a few of the many great restaurants and food spots in Ohio City, Cleveland, Ohio.