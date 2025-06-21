New at the Cleveland Zoo

Meet Mila and Zoya, an adorable mother-daughter duo at Rosebrougi Tiger Passage. Zoya is seen lying on a rock behind a fence * photo by Michaela Mlecik

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has spent 143 years merging animal care, education, and enrichment to audiences of all ages. One of Cleveland’s finest attractions, the Asian Lantern Festival, kicks off another year of the annual event set to start July 5th.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has come a long way since it began in 1882 with just 14 deer on land donated by Jeptha H. Wade. Originally located in Wade Park near University Circle, the Zoo moved to its current location in 1907 to make room for the Cleveland Museum of Art. The Zoo grew from a small collection of local animals to a leading destination for wildlife conservation and education. Highlights include the arrival of Frieda the elephant in 1940, who captured hearts despite a short-lived name change, and the rebuilding efforts after a devastating flood in 1959.

Ownership and management shifted several times, with Cleveland Metroparks officially taking over in 1975. Since then, the Zoo has added major exhibits like The Rain Forest, Australian Adventure, and African Elephant Crossing, and created hands-on family attractions like the Giraffe Encounter, Tiger Passage, and Susie’s Bear Hollow.

Our zoo trip felt surprisingly personal right from the start. As we entered, our tickets were scanned, and several photographers were there to greet us and offer to take pictures. You’ll also receive a free green token. Once inside the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Welcome Pavilion, you can use this token to vote for an animal you’d like the Metroparks to help fund. Your choices include Rhinos, Lions, Bears, and Tortoises. This interactive program began in 2018 to get visitors involved in supporting the park’s conservation efforts.



Elephant Exibit * photo by Michaela Mlecik

The first exhibit is located at the front of the park and Elephant Crossing. remains one of the most popular and for good reason, as elephants Moshi, Martika, Shenga, and Kallie were the most active, as the elephants were able to use the hot sun to their advantage and give themselves mud baths. With optional indoor viewing and daily crossings across the street, you’ll be sure to catch the elephants in action at any point of day.

But to beat the heat, step in and educate yourself at the wolf loge featuring six sister Mexican Grey wolves. Catori, Sarita, Una, Aprecia, Nancita, and Mitzi spend most of the day basking in the sun, periodically shifting places, but if you’re lucky enough, you can catch them during feeding time, becoming as excited and playful as my pooch at home bounding at each other and catching steaks one by one.

Grizzly Bear Exibit * photo by Michaela Mlecik

Although the grizzly bear exhibit makes for awkward viewing at times, it was refreshing to see an attraction without the obstruction of glass, and if you’re lucky enough, you can get a great viewing of two bears Cheyenne and Jackson, but that’s not all. Suzie’s bear hollow offers two more species, Andean and sloth bears, and an immersive view from a treehouse.

At Australian Adventure, you can catch the train and view it from the Train and zip by each exhibit or walk along and see kangaroos, wallabies, and swans up close.

However, if you’re looking to see these animals in a different light. The Asian Lantern Festival lights up the night to transport you into a magical world. Attractions line the streets with dragons, zodiacs, cherry blossom trees, and architectural feats. But when the park finally opens in July, we can see multiple performances and cuisine to kick off the night.

Preview of decorations at the Asian Lantern Festival * photo by Michaela Mlecik